Pathum seek 3 points from clash with Korea's Jeonnam

Bangkok United's Thossawat Limwannasathian, centre, goes past Khon Kaen's Yashir Pinto.

BG Pathum United head coach Makoto Teguramori is gunning for a win over South Korea's Jeonnam Dragons in their second AFC Champions League Group G game on Monday.

The Rabbits kicked off their campaign for a place in the next round of Asia's top club competition with a rallying 1-1 draw against Melbourne City on Friday.

Pathum were rescued by a goal by veteran striker Teerasil Dangda in the opening game at their home ground.

Teguramori told a pre-match press conference yesterday that he had faith in his men.

"We had a slow start in the previous game, but we equalised quickly, played a good second half, and picked up a valuable point," said the Japanese coach.

"Our target in the next game is three points.

"The players are working hard, each has their quality, but the team selection will be based on the situation.

"Overall I am confident going into the next game, and I invite all BGPU fans to come and join us in the stadium."

Jeonnam Dragons head coach Jeon Kyeong-Joon said: "BG Pathum United is a good team. We saw that from the first game.

"Our plan is not to focus on individual players because there is quality in all areas. We just have to focus on ourselves and even though we won the first game, we won't be looking at the knockout stage until we completed our group stage fixtures."

The Dragons lead the group table following their 1-0 victory over United City of the Philippines on Friday.

Angels avoid upset

Bangkok United rallied from a two-goal deficit to salvage a 2-2 tie at home against 10-man Khon Kaen United in Thai League 1 last night.

The Angels's equaliser -- scored by Thitiphan Puangchan in the second half -- came after Khon Kaen's Alef Vieira Santos was sent off in the 37th minute.

Nongbua Pitchaya won 3-2 at PT Prachuap.

In Saturday night's late game, Police Tero edged hosts Suphanburi 2-1.