Chiangrai United suffer 6-0 loss against Vissel Kobe

Chiangrai United's Suriya Singmui is in action with Vissel Kobe's Yuta Goke at Buriram Stadium, Buri Ram province, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

Vissel Kobe moved three points clear atop Asian Champions League Group J on Friday with a 6-0 win over Chiangrai United in Thailand.

A Koya Yuruki brace and a goal apiece from Yuya Osako, Yuta Goke, Lincoln and Leo Osaki at Buriram Stadium helped Kobe make it two wins from two in the three-team Group J, while handing Thailand's Chiangrai their second straight loss.

The J-League club will face Chiangrai again at the same venue on Monday.

In other ACL action, Ryotaro Tsunoda struck late as Yokohama F Marinos beat Sydney FC 1-0 in Ho Chi Minh City, bouncing back from a loss in their second Group H outing. Marinos trail group leaders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea by a point.