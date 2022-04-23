Arsenal add to Man U misery

Martin Odegaard and Cedric Soares of Arsenal vie for the ball with Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in the clubs’ Premier League match at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

LONDON: Arsenal dealt another blow to Manchester United’s hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 3-1 win that revived the home side’s chances of Champions League football next season.

The Gunners were rewarded for their blistering early pace as Nuno Tavares tapped home in the third minute after United goalkeeper David de Gea pushed away a curling effort by Bukayo Saka, following some poor defending by the visitors.

Saka doubled the hosts’ lead from the penalty spot after a foul on the winger in the build-up to a disallowed goal by Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah’s strike was ruled offside by the Video Assistant Referee.

United’s sluggish display overshadowed fleeting moments in which they threatened and was another reminder of the challenge facing incoming manager Erik ten Hag, though the visitors got one back as Cristiano Ronaldo swept in Nemanja Matic’s cross.

The Portuguese forward’s 100th Premier League goal came after a traumatic week personally for the player after the death of one of his newborn twin babies.

United improved after the restart but their woes deepened as skipper Bruno Fernandes hit the post with a poor effort from the penalty spot following Tavares’ handball, before a 70th-minute thunderbolt from Granit Xhaka sealed the win for the Gunners.

Arsenal now lie fourth with 60 points and are just two behind third-place Chelsea, who are at home to West Ham on Sunday. The Hammers currently lie fifth, with Manchester United languishing in sixth place on 54 points.

The Gunners are now unbeaten in their last four Premier League home matches against United, who came into the match unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League contests in London (W8 D5), since a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in January 2020.