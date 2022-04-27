Pathum hope to deliver a 'rabbit punch'

Pathum's Ikhsan Fandi (left) attempts a shot against Tom Glover of Melbourne City during their ACL match this month. (Reuters photo)

Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United will be looking to beat Melbourne City on Wednesday for a place in the AFC Champions League last-16 round.

After four games, Group G hosts Pathum have 10 points, two ahead of Melbourne City.

In other Group G match, South Korea's Jeonnam Dragons, who have four points, take on the Philippines' United City, who are still chasing their first point.

BG beat United City 3-1 on Sunday with Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi scoring two goals and Brazilian striker Diogo Luis Santo adding the other.

The Rabbits drew 1-1 with Melbourne City in their opening Group G match.

"We've faced Melbourne City before and both teams know each other well," BG coach Makoto Teguramori said yesterday.

"We are pleased with our current position in the group and are in pole position to secure qualification to the knockout stages. Our players are hit with fatigue thus we must prepare well tactically and make selections based on the players' physical condition."

Beetles get first point

Chiang Rai United assistant coach Alongkorn Thongaum hailed his players after his side held Group J leaders Vissel Kobe to a 0-0 draw in Buri Ram on Monday night.

Alongkorn was pleased with the Beetles' response, having lost 6-0 to the Japanese side in the reverse fixture with the Thai club registering their first point after two defeats.

"We showed our character after our last match," said Alongkorn.

Chiang Rai will face Kitchee tomorrow while Vissel Kobe take on the Hong Kong champions in the last Group J fixture on Sunday.