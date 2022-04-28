Rabbits held, remain in contention

BG's Pathompon Charoenrattanaphirom

Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United drew 0-0 with Melbourne City in Group G of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday night.

After five games, Group G hosts Pathum remain leaders with 11 points, two ahead of the Australian outfit.

The teams also played to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

Jeonnam Dragons of South Korea (four points) were scheduled to play the Philippines' United City (zero) later last night. The winners of each group and three best runners-up qualify for the knockout stages.

Pathum were the better side in the first half and squandered several good chances.

The Rabbits' best chance came in the eighth minute when Pathompon Charoenrattanaphirom missed the target from close range.

Melbourne City also had their own chances but Andrew Nabbout and Jamie Maclaren failed to find the back of the net.

With the stalemate, both sides remain in contention for places in the last-16 round.

Chiang Rai seek revenge

Thai League 1 club Chiang Rai United must beat Hong Kong champions Kitchee in Group J today to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

With only three teams in the group, Chiang Rai are last with one point from three games while Kitchee have three points from two matches.

Vissel Kobe from Japan lead the group with seven points from three games.

Group J games are being played in Thailand's northeastern city of Buri Ram.

Chiang Rai assistant coach Alongkorn Thongam is brimming with confidence saying that his men will finish off Kitchee, who beat the Beetles 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

He said Chiang Rai have a slight upper hand as Kitchee have not played for over a week.