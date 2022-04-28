Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
TV Pool to cover SEA Games comprehensively
Sports

TV Pool to cover SEA Games comprehensively

published : 28 Apr 2022 at 05:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: no

Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit, back row left, fellow Thai athletes and cheerleaders attend a press conference on Wednesday.
Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit, back row left, fellow Thai athletes and cheerleaders attend a press conference on Wednesday.

Eight TV channels will show events live from the SEA Games to be held in Vietnam next month, officials said on Wednesday.

The 31st SEA Games will officially take place from May 12-23 although some competitions will be held ahead of the opening ceremony.

TV Pool and its allies -- 3HD, 5HD, 7HD, MCOT HD, NBT2HD, GMM25, PPTV HD and T Sports -- will mainly televise live events involving Thai athletes or those popular among Thai fans such as football, athletics, boxing, swimming, badminton, gymnastics, tennis, taekwondo and volleyball.

"All Thailand's matches in football will be shown live," TV Pool representative Gen Visanti Srasrida told a press conference.

The function was attended by National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) vice president Charoen Wattanasin, Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani and Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit.

"The SEA Games are important to the Southeast Asian region and have been held for some 60 years. They are in the interest of the Thai people because there are a lot of Thai athletes in the event," Charoen said. "So the NOCT, the SAT and TV Pool and its allies have joined hands to televise live the Games."

The live broadcast will begin on May 7 when the Thai men's football team take on Malaysia in their opening game.

There are 40 sports at the Vietnam Games including chess, Chinese chess, jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, Muay Thai, kurash and vovinam.

Thai officials said they will only focus on the country becoming the overall champions in "international sports."

At the 2019 Games in the Philippines, Thailand won 92 gold medals and were third overall.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Top court brings curtain down on family firm feud

The Supreme Court has upheld an Appeal Court's ruling to order Surin Tohtubtiang, chairman and CEO of Kuang Pei San Food Products Plc, and five other defendants to transfer shares in 19 firms and land back to his other nine siblings.

06:21
Business

SET looks to strengthen capital market

In its 48th year of operation, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is enhancing the bourse's competitiveness by providing more investment opportunities related to the new economy, foreign stocks, and digital assets to attract a new generation of investors.

05:55
Business

Over 1,000 factories set up over past six months

More than 1,000 new factories, mostly in the food industry, have been established over the past six months with investment worth 56.3 billion baht, a sign the domestic economy is slowly recovering, says the Department of Industrial Works.

05:44