TV Pool to cover SEA Games comprehensively

Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit, back row left, fellow Thai athletes and cheerleaders attend a press conference on Wednesday.

Eight TV channels will show events live from the SEA Games to be held in Vietnam next month, officials said on Wednesday.

The 31st SEA Games will officially take place from May 12-23 although some competitions will be held ahead of the opening ceremony.

TV Pool and its allies -- 3HD, 5HD, 7HD, MCOT HD, NBT2HD, GMM25, PPTV HD and T Sports -- will mainly televise live events involving Thai athletes or those popular among Thai fans such as football, athletics, boxing, swimming, badminton, gymnastics, tennis, taekwondo and volleyball.

"All Thailand's matches in football will be shown live," TV Pool representative Gen Visanti Srasrida told a press conference.

The function was attended by National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) vice president Charoen Wattanasin, Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani and Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit.

"The SEA Games are important to the Southeast Asian region and have been held for some 60 years. They are in the interest of the Thai people because there are a lot of Thai athletes in the event," Charoen said. "So the NOCT, the SAT and TV Pool and its allies have joined hands to televise live the Games."

The live broadcast will begin on May 7 when the Thai men's football team take on Malaysia in their opening game.

There are 40 sports at the Vietnam Games including chess, Chinese chess, jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, Muay Thai, kurash and vovinam.

Thai officials said they will only focus on the country becoming the overall champions in "international sports."

At the 2019 Games in the Philippines, Thailand won 92 gold medals and were third overall.