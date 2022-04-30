BG's Teguramori sure of winning outcome

Pathum coach Makoto Teguramori

BG Pathum United coach Makoto Teguramori is looking for a win against Jeonnam Dragons in their last Group G game on Saturday to secure a place in the last-16 round of the AFC Champions League.

In other Group G match, Australia's Melbourne City face United City from the Philippines.

With one round of matches left, Group G hosts BG have 11 points, Melbourne City nine, Jeonnam seven and United City zero.

The winners in each group and three best runners-up advance to the knockout stages.

"Destiny is in our own hands," Teguramori told a press conference yesterday. "We must win to finish top of the group."

The Thai outfit beat Jeonnam 3-1 in the reverse fixture but Teguramori warned his men against complacency as the South Korean FA Cup champions can still qualify for the next round.

"We've done our homework, and I am confident that we will get a good result," the Japanese said.

Jeonnam coach Jeon Kyeong-Joon said: "The door is still open for us to make it through to the next round.

"But let's not place too much pressure on ourselves, and just give our all for a good result."

Meanwhile, Thai League 1 side Chiang Rai United lost 3-2 to Hong Kong's Kitchee in Group J in Buri Ram on Thursday night and were eliminated from the tournament.

The Beetles ended their campaign with just one point from four games.

Kitchee (six points) will meet Japan's Vissel Kobe (seven) in their final group game on Sunday.