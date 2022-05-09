Brilliant start for Thais in Uber Cup

Pornpawee Chochuwong plays a shot during her Group C match against Doha Hany of Egypt.

Thailand began their 2022 Uber Cup campaign with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Egypt on Sunday at Muang Thong Thani's Impact Arena in Nonthaburi.

Despite missing team's No.1 player Ratchanok Intanon in the line-up, the hosts had little trouble against their opponents, cruising to a sweeping victory without dropping a game in Group C.

World No.10 Pornpawee Chochuwong opened the proceedings with a 21-12, 21-5 over Doha Hany, Busanan Ongbamrungphan then defeated Nour Ahmed Youssri 21-6, 21-2 and Phittayaporn Chaiwan beat Hana Tarek Zaher 21-4, 21-8.

In the doubles event, Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong beat Jana Ashraf and Jana Hesham 21-6, 21-8 and Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard beat Nour Ahmed Youssri and Hana Tarek Zaher 21-3, 21-6.

Denmark edged Malaysia 3-2 in the other group tie.

"We are pleased with our performance in the opening tie," said Pornpawee. "But there are things we still need to improve."

"I'm happy the team won the opening tie because it is a big boost for our confidence for the next match against Malaysia tomorrow," she added.

Doubles specialist Benyapa added, "Today we did not have any pressure because our opponents are not that strong. Tomorrow against Malaysia will be a real test for us. We need to be fully prepared and hopefully we can win the tie."

Thailand next face Malaysia while Denmark take on Egypt in the second set of group stage matches today.

In Group A, Indonesia, without many of their biggest names, got off to a strong start, sweeping past France 5-0.

Former top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying led Taiwan to a 4-1 victory over Spain.

The lone point for Spain came through Clara Azurmendi and Beatriz Corrales, who beat Hsu Ya-ching and Lee Chia-hsin 18-21 21-11 21-14.

In Group D, South korea also proved too strong for the United States, winning the tie 5-0.

In the men's Thomas Cup competition, India beat Germany 5-0 and Taiwan beat Canada 5-0 in Group C while champions Indonesia beat Singapore 4-1 in Group A.

The Thai men's team were to meet South Korea later on Sunday night.

Tickets for the May 8-15 events are available at Thai Ticket Major outlets.