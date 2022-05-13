Thais to face China in semis

Ratchanok Intanon plays a shot against Pusarla V Sindhu of India in the Uber Cup quarter-finals.

Thailand defeated India to set up a semi-final clash against defending champions China in the Uber Cup on Friday.

Thailand, led by world No.8 Ratchanok Intanon, defeated India 3-0 in the quarter-finals on Thursday at Muang Thong Thani's Impact Arena in Nonthaburi.

China defeated Indonesia 3-0 in the other quarter-final tie.

Japan and South Korea face off in the other semi-final match-up. Japan beat Taiwan 3-0 while South Korea beat Denmark by the same scoreline.

The Thai women are now guaranteed of at least a bronze medal after making it to the last four of the tournament.

Ratcnanok won the first match-up for Thailand, fighting back after losing the first game to beat seventh-ranked Pusarla V Sindhu 18-21, 21-17, 21-12 in 59 minutes.

Doubles stars Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai defeated Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi 21-16, 21-13 and Pornpawee Chochuwong sealed the win with a 21-16, 21-11 victory over Aakarshi Kashyap in 46 minutes.

Thailand have played China twice in the semi-finals of the Uber Cup. They stunned the Chinese 3-2 in the 2018 tournament, held in the Kingdom, to reach the final against eventual champions Japan.

China got their revenge last year when they won 3-2 at the same stage when the tournament was held in Denmark.

"I am pleased with my performance as I managed to get the first point for the team," said Ratchanok, who admitted she was a bit tensed in the opening game.

"The coach told me I was too passive in the opening game and that I need to have more confidence and play my own game. I did that and managed to regroup and improve in the last two games.

"It felt great to have such a strong support from the fans in the stadium. They really played a big part in me fighting back after losing the first game," she added.

"Having the fans cheering you on is very important and hopefully the fans will continue to give us the support tomorrow against China, who are a very strong team."

In the Thomas Cup quarter-finals, Japan edged Taiwan 3-2 after a riveting contest on Thursday night.