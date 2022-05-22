Buriram, Swat Cats face off Sunday

The big prize: Buriram's Naruebodin Weerawatnodom, left, and Nakhon Ratchasima's Thanachai Noorat shake hands during a press conference on Saturday.

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United will be chasing their second trophy of the season when they face Nakhon Ratchasima in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

The match at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit kicks off at 6pm and will be shown live by AIS Play.

"We are ready for the match. Although some of our players look exhausted, we have players who can replace the first-team stars," Buriram director Samaporn Polbutr said yesterday.

"Our target is to win the match but we won't underestimate the opponents."

Nakhon Ratchasima director Bancha Pimsomboon said: "This is a historic match for our team because this is our first ever final. We will have a lot of supporters to cheer us at the stadium. We hope to become the winners. Although we are seen as the underdogs, will do our best."

Buriram will start as favourites against the Swat Cats who narrowly escaped the drop in the 2021-22 Thai League 1 season when ended this month.

The FA Cup champions will receive five million baht in prize money and a berth in the AFC Champions League next season.

The Thunder Castle are aiming to make a clean sweep of three major domestic trophies.

They will play Chiang Rai United in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

Chonburi take on Prachuap in the other semi-final on the same day.