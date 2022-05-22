Another good day for Kingdom

Proud athletes: The men and women's sepak takraw quard teams pose on the podium.

Tennis star Luksika Kumkhum claimed her second SEA Games gold medal while the sepak takraw quard teams and the shooting squad completed a double on Saturday.

World No.450 Luksika defeated compatriot Anchisa Chanta 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to win the women's singles gold medal.

It was Thailand's third tennis gold medal at the Games. They had earlier won two gold medals from the men and women's team events.

It was also Luksika's second SEA Games gold and the Kingdom's 14th overall in the sport.

Luksika, who won her first gold in 2017, overcame her 19-year-old compatriot in a match that lasted nearly three hours.

Anchisa won bronze at the 2019 Games.

Meanwhile the sepak takraw stars completed a double yesterday after winning both men and women's quard teams won gold medals.

The men's team beat Indonesia 2-0 while the women's team defeated hosts Vietnam 2-0 in the gold medal matches.

Shooters deliver

In shooting, Natphanlert Auapinyakul and Chidchanok Hirunphoem of Thailand team 2 claimed gold in the mixed team air pistol after beating Myanmar's Chit Soe Nwe and Ye Tun Naung 16-12. Another Thai pair Tanyaporn Prucksakorn and Noppadon Sutiviruch won bronze.

On target: Shooter Thongphaphum Vongsukdee.

Thongphaphum Vongsukdee also grabbed gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions with 445.3 points. The silver medal went to Indonesia's Fathur Gustafian (445.0) while another Thai shooter Napis Tortungpanich got bronze (434.1).

In aerobic gymnastics, Chanokpon Jiumsukjai won the men's individual gold with 19.600 points. Vietnam's The Gia Hien Phan (18.800) took silver and Cambodia's Chanbory Choeun (18.450) bronze.

In trio final, Yupawan Poosanapong, Irada Pantao and Supatsorn Watcharaporn won bronze. Vietnam won gold and Cambodia took silver.

In cycling, men's road race individual mass start Navuti Liphongyu got bronze with a time of 3:48.22 hours. Gold medallist was Malaysia's Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff 3:48:22 and silver is Indonesia's Aiman Cahyadi 03:48:22.

Weightlifter Natthawut Suepsuan won gold in the men's 81kg class with 355kg total. Indonesia's Rizki Juniansyah (354) took silver and Vietnam's Nguyen Quoc Toan (340) got bronze.

Another Thai lifter Anucha Doungsri got silver in the men's 73kg class with a combined lift of 321kg.

Siriyakorn Khaipandung also took silver in the women's 71kg with 223kg total.

Below One-two finish: Gold medallist Luksika Kumkhum, right, and silver medallist Anchisa Chanta.

Shuttlers eye triple success

In badminton, Thai shuttlers will vie for three gold medals in the women's singles, doubles and men's singles events.

Pornpawee Chochuwong reached the women's singles final after beating Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-16, 21-9.

She faces compatriot Phittayaporn Chaiwan, who defeated another Indonesian star Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-18, 21-15.

Women's doubles pair Nuntakarn Aimsaard and Benyapa Aimsaard beat Singapore's Yee See Cheah and Su Hui Cheng 21-16, 21-6 in the semi-finals and next play Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Apriyani Rahayu in the title match after the Indonesian pair defeated Singapore's Zhi Rui Bernice Lim and Nur Insyirah Khan Abdul Hamid Khan Binte 21-10, 21-7.

Men's singles hope Kunlavut Vitidsarn beat Singapore's Jia Heng Teh 21-11, 21-12 to set up a gold medal match against another Singaporean Kean Yew Loh, who beat Vietnam's Minh Nguyen Tien 21-15, 10-21, 23-21.

Wattana in snooker final

Snooker star Wattana Pu-ob-orm moved into the final of the men's singles event after beating Aung Phyo of Myanmar 4-1 (69-42, 113-9, 1-90, 107(89)-0, 67-61) in the semi-finals yesterday.

The former world No.3 will take on Lim Kok Leong in the gold medal match today after the Malaysian defeated another Thai hope Passakorn Suwannawat 4-0 (95-21, 68-64, 99-0, 76-40).

Wattana is bidding to win his first SEA Games gold medal.

In boxing, two more Thai women's boxers made it to the finals of the women's 45kg and the women's 60kg classes.

Kunlanat Onok reached the women's 45kg class final while Sirisopa Sirisak is in the 60kg class final.

In all, Thai fighters are in seven finals. The women's team made it to all five finals while the men's team only reached two finals (60kg and 81kg).

In basketball, the men's team beat Singapore 90-53, while the women's team lost to Indonesia 64-76.

Vietnam are still on top of the medal standings with 175 gold, 103 silver and 104 bronze medals. Thailand are second with 75 gold, 88 and 119 bronze medals while Indonesia completed the top three with 57 gold, 77 silver and 68 bronze medals.

The closing ceremony is set for Monday.