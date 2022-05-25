It won't be easy in League Cup, Buriram United coach says

Buriram striker Jonathan Bolingi

Thai League 1 and FA Cup champions Buriram United will try to keep their treble bid alive when they meet Chiang Rai United in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled at Chonburi Stadium while Chonburi take on Prachuap in the other semi-final at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit.

The Thunder Castle lifted the FA Cup trophy on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Nakhon Ratchasima after extra time thanks to Jonathan Bolingi's 115th minute strike.

"We do not have much time to rest after the FA Cup final. We played 120 minutes in that match and it won't be easy for us in the League Cup," Buriram coach Masatada Ishii said on Tuesday.

"But our goal is to win three trophies this season so we will do our best. We hope to win the semi-final and final [of the League Cup]."

In their last five meetings with Chiang Rai, Buriram had four wins and one draw.

The Beetles, the 2021 FA Cup champions, have only won once in their last nine games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Chonburi will start favourites against Prachuap. Chonburi were fifth in the 2021-22 season of the Thai League 1 while Prachuap narrowly avoided the drop.

Chongqing fold

Chinese Super League club Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic folded yesterday after Covid-19 deepened their debt woes, becoming the latest team to disband in the once big-spending division.

Chongqing, where Jordi Cruyff was in charge in 2018-2019, went under barely 10 days before the season starts, dealing another blow to the league.

Several Chinese clubs, who were once synonymous with lavish spending, have collapsed in recent years including 2020 CSL champions Jiangsu Suning.