Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Britain approves Chelsea FC sale
Sports

Britain approves Chelsea FC sale

published : 25 May 2022 at 13:31

writer: Reuters

A banner in the colours of Russia's national flag and depicting an image of Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich, is pictured in the stands during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London on April 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
A banner in the colours of Russia's national flag and depicting an image of Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich, is pictured in the stands during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London on April 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

LONDON: The British government issued a licence last night that permits the sale of football club Chelsea, sports minister Nadine Dorries said on Wednesday.

Current owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government. He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals," Dorries said on Twitter.

"Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner."

On Tuesday the Boehly-Clearlake consortium, which agreed terms to acquire Chelsea for £4.25 billion (US$5.33 billion) earlier this month, passed the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

Chelsea's prospective US owner Todd Boehly comes onto the pitch to join the lap of honour after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Trade envoy signals Canada will protest Russian war at Apec, other summits

SINGAPORE: Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng signalled on Wednesday that the country may continue to protest the war in Ukraine at multilateral summits involving Russian officials after doing so in Bangkok over the weekend.

14:52
Business

Cambodia, Laos to benefit as Pfizer slashes drug prices for poorest nations

Pfizer Inc plans to sell its entire portfolio of brand-name drugs at cost in as many as 45 lower-income countries, including Cambodia and Laos, one of the most comprehensive and ambitious drug-access programmes ever announced by a large pharmaceutical manufacturer.

14:31
Thailand

Survey finds 8% of Thai youth at risk of suicide

The Mental Health Department survey has concluded that 7.99% of Thai youth are at risk of suicide and 5.34% at risk of developing depression, with Covid-19 a key catalyst.

14:09