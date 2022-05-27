Section
Kritsada to skipper U23 Asian Cup squad
Sports

Kritsada to skipper U23 Asian Cup squad

published : 27 May 2022 at 05:39

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Team Manager Nualphan Lamsam, centre, poses with the U23 squad.
Team Manager Nualphan Lamsam, centre, poses with the U23 squad.

Chonburi defender Kritsada Kaman will captain the national U23 team which will be taking part in the AFC U23 Asian Cup finals in Uzbekistan from June 1-19.

Kritsada's appointment was announced during a visit by team manager Nualphan Lamsam to the squad's training camp on Thursday.

Leicester City midfielder Thanawat Suengchitthawon will be the vice captain of the team.

The Thai U23 team just ended their mission at the SEA Games in Vietnam where they finished runners-up to the host nation last week.

Nualphan advised the players to brace themselves for "more tough competition".

The Young Elephants will kick off their campaign with revenge on their mind as they face arch-rivals Vietnam on June 2 -- the Thais lost to Vietnam 1-0 in the gold medal match of the SEA Games on Sunday.

Their next match will be three days later against another Asean side Malaysia to whom they lost 2-1 in their opening Group B match of the SEA Games.

The Young Guns will play Asian giants South Korea on June 8.

"It isn't going to be easier than the SEA Games," the team manager said of the Asian event in Uzbekistan.

"In the last edition of the event, we reached the quarter-finals so we must try to match that performance in Uzbekistan.

"It won't be easy but I believe that if we stay united, we can achieve our target."

