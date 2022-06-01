Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bayern Munich open club offices in Bangkok
Sports

Bayern Munich open club offices in Bangkok

published : 1 Jun 2022 at 20:34

writer: AFP

Bayern Munich's football team players raise trophies on a balcony as they celebrate their Bundesliga season victory in the center of Munich, on May 15, 2022, one day after the last match of the season. (AFP file photo)
Bayern Munich's football team players raise trophies on a balcony as they celebrate their Bundesliga season victory in the center of Munich, on May 15, 2022, one day after the last match of the season. (AFP file photo)

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich announced Wednesday the opening of club offices in Bangkok, their third location outside Germany.

After opening premises in New York in 2014 and Shanghai in 2017, the offices in the capital will serve Bayern's interests in Southeast Asia, India and Oceania, the club said in a statement.

"The office in Bangkok is an important step for FC Bayern," said club CEO Oliver Kahn.

"Our roots are in Munich and Bavaria, but our goal is a sustainable, direct exchange with our fans around the world.

"We're delighted to be able to make our club and what it stands for more tangible for the millions of supporters in Southeast Asia."

There are currently 39 Bayern Munich fan clubs in Southeast Asia and the Bundesliga giants have regularly organised junior competitions and training courses in the region to identify talent.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Bayern Munich open club offices in Bangkok

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich announced Wednesday the opening of club offices in Bangkok, their third location outside Germany.

20:34
World

Number of displaced in Myanmar tops 1 million: UN

Post-coup violence has pushed the number of displaced people in Myanmar over one million for the first time, the UN has said, warning of "dire" conditions as the monsoon approaches and fighting rages. Almost 700,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since the toppling of Aung San Suu Kyi's government last year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Tuesday.

19:16
Thailand

'Patients should pay'

Anutin wants Covid-19 reclassified as a "disease under surveillance" so the cost of treatment would be borne by patients or their regular insurance schemes.

19:06