Polking disappointed by Bahrain defeat

Thailand's Teerasil Dangda reacts after scoring against Bahrain.

Thailand coach Mano Polking said his men must stay focused for an entire game after their 2-1 loss to Bahrain on Tuesday night in their final warm-up match before the AFC Asian Cup qualifying round.

Thailand took the lead after just four minutes when Teerasil Dangda scored from the penalty spot after Bordin Phala was fouled in the area at BG Stadium in Pathum Thani.

Bahrain equalised in the 45th minute when Ebarhim Alkhatal scored from close range.

The visitors were the better side in the second half and got the winner from Sayed Isa in the dying moments.

"It was a pity that we could not win the match, Polking said.

"We conceded a goal at the end of each half. This means we lost concentration. We are disappointed that we did not win.

"But losing today is better than losing in Uzbekistan."

Meanwhile, forward Supachok Sarachart has pulled out from the Thai team as he is preparing to go to Japan and join J-League side Consadole Sapporo.

At the Asian Cup qualifying round, the War Elephants face hosts Uzbekistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka in Group C.

The Thais will take on Maldives on June 8, Sri Lanka on June 11 and Uzbekistan on June 14.

The six group winners and five best runners-up qualify for the 2023 finals.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is still looking for a new host country after China withdrew from orgainsing the tournament due to Covid.

The AFC on Tuesday invited bids to stage the 2023 Asian Cup, with Japan a possible replacement.

The organisation set a deadline of June 30 for member associations to submit new bids, after which officials will make a decision on the host.

The Asian Cup is staged every four years.