Belgians halt Thailand's fantastic run in Ankara

Making a point: Thailand players celebrate after scoring during their match against Belgium in Ankara. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Thailand suffered their first loss of the opening week of the 2022 Volleyball Women's Nations League in Ankara on Saturday.

After winning their first two games earlier in the week, Thailand, led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, lost to 13th-ranked Belgium 2-3 (22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 13-15) in Pool 2.

Thailand, who are ranked 15th in the world, had beaten Bulgaria (3-0) and stunned Serbia (3-2) in their first two games on Tuesday and Thursday.

Thailand are now fifth in the 16-team standings with six points. Brazil, who are in Pool 1, are on top with nine points after three straight wins. Serbia are second on seven points and United States are third with seven points before playing their fourth games.

Chatchu-on Moksri was Thailand's top scorer with 27 points. Pimpichaya Kokram had 25 points while Ajcharaporn Kongyot chipped in 14.

Belgium's Britt Herbots had 23 points while Silke Van Avermaet scored 17 points.

Thailand also lost middle blocker Thatdao Neukjang, who was injured after clashing with teammate Supattra Pairoj in the second set.

In the same pool, China were to play Italy while Bulgaria were due to face hosts Turkey later last night.

Thailand will play China in the final game of the opening week today at 8pm. The match will be shown live on ONE31 channel.