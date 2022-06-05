Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Belgians halt Thailand's fantastic run in Ankara
Sports

Belgians halt Thailand's fantastic run in Ankara

published : 5 Jun 2022 at 04:00

newspaper section: Sports

Making a point: Thailand players celebrate after scoring during their match against Belgium in Ankara. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)
Making a point: Thailand players celebrate after scoring during their match against Belgium in Ankara. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Thailand suffered their first loss of the opening week of the 2022 Volleyball Women's Nations League in Ankara on Saturday.

After winning their first two games earlier in the week, Thailand, led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, lost to 13th-ranked Belgium 2-3 (22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 13-15) in Pool 2.

Thailand, who are ranked 15th in the world, had beaten Bulgaria (3-0) and stunned Serbia (3-2) in their first two games on Tuesday and Thursday.

Thailand are now fifth in the 16-team standings with six points. Brazil, who are in Pool 1, are on top with nine points after three straight wins. Serbia are second on seven points and United States are third with seven points before playing their fourth games.

Chatchu-on Moksri was Thailand's top scorer with 27 points. Pimpichaya Kokram had 25 points while Ajcharaporn Kongyot chipped in 14.

Belgium's Britt Herbots had 23 points while Silke Van Avermaet scored 17 points.

Thailand also lost middle blocker Thatdao Neukjang, who was injured after clashing with teammate Supattra Pairoj in the second set.

In the same pool, China were to play Italy while Bulgaria were due to face hosts Turkey later last night.

Thailand will play China in the final game of the opening week today at 8pm. The match will be shown live on ONE31 channel.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

A clubby home away

The parliamentary club in the grand new parliament complex in Kiak Kai, Bangkok, is drawing more than its share of attention, even though the club has yet to open.

06:00
Thailand

Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative

Six suspected cases of monkeypox were ruled out on Friday following lab tests which came back negative for the virus, says the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

05:00
Sports

Young Elephants face must-win Asian U23 battle with Malaysia

Thailand must beat Malaysia in their second Group C game on Sunday to stake a claim for a place in the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

04:33