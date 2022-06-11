Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thais hope to dismantle defensive Lanka
Sports

Thais hope to dismantle defensive Lanka

published : 11 Jun 2022 at 07:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Thailand's Sarach Yooyen, right, and Pansa Hemviboon celebrate during a football match against Maldives in the Asian Cup qualifying round on Wednesday.
Thailand's Sarach Yooyen, right, and Pansa Hemviboon celebrate during a football match against Maldives in the Asian Cup qualifying round on Wednesday.

Thailand aim to beat Sri Lanka for their second win in the Asian Cup qualifying round in Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Thailand got off to a good start with a 3-0 victory over Maldives in their opening Group G game on Wednesday thanks to goals from Sarach Yooyen, Teerasil Dangda and Pansa Hemviboon.

The War Elephants and Uzbekistan, who defeated Sri Lanka 3-0, each have three points.

Thailand coach Mano Polking said on Friday he hopes his men defeat the Sri Lankans to set up a showdown with Uzbekistan in their last group game.

"We expect Sri Lanka to play like Maldives with tight defending," Polking said.

"The two teams are not much different. We have to continue our momentum to achieve victory [against Sri Lanka]. If we are able to do this, then we will head into the match against Uzbekistan for the top spot in the group."

The six group winners and five best runners-up reach the 2023 Asian Cup finals.

Thailand defender Pansa said Sri Lanka played well defensively.

"We watched them play against Uzbekistan and they did well. They also tried to play counter-attacks. We hope to reach our target."

In Saturday's other Group C match, Uzbekistan take on Maldives.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is still looking for a new host of the 2023 finals after China withdrew from organising the tournament due to Covid-19.

The AFC last month invited bids to stage the 24-team tournament with Japan a possible replacement.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+2,501 cases

Thailand had 28 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,501 new cases during the previous 24 hours, with another 3,808 positive results from antigen tests.

08:36
World

Moderna shot 'works in kids 6 months and up'

Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine is effective in children and adolescents, with mostly mild to moderate side effects, the United States Food and Drug Administration staff said.

08:14
Business

US adds Taiwan, Vietnam to currency monitoring list that includes Thailand

No major US trading partners such as China have been labeled as manipulating their currencies, but Taiwan and Vietnam were added to a "monitoring list" of foreign exchange policies, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

07:56