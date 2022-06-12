Section
Ratchanok loses at Indonesia Masters to top seed

published : 12 Jun 2022 at 16:29

writer: Online Reporters

Ratchanok Intanon rests as she plays against China's Chen Yufei during their women's singles final at Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta on Sunday. (AFP photo)
Ratchanok Intanon lost to top-seed Chen Yufei in badminton's Indonesia Masters final in Jakarta on Sunday.

The Chinese shuttler took one hour and 14 minutes to overcome the fifth-seeded Thai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 to dash Ratchanok's hopes of winning the event.

Ratchanok was the only Thai player left in the tournament after mixed doubles Supak Jomkhon and Supissara Paewsampran lost to Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France 22-20, 21-12 on Saturday.

