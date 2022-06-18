Japan prove too good for patched-up Thailand side

Thailand's Chatchu-On Moksri (right) hits a shot against Japan in the Nations League in Quezon City yesterday. (FIVB photo)

Thailand suffered their second consecutive setback when they lost 3-0 to Japan in the 2022 Women's Volleyball Nations League in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Friday.

The Thais, who are without eight players who have tested positive for Covid-19, were defeated 25-22, 25-16, 25-14 by the Japanese at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sarina Koga made 20 points for Japan, while Chatchu-On Moksri was Thailand's top scorer with 11 points.

Danai Sriwatcharamethakul's team began the second week of the Nations League in the Philippines with a 3-0 win over Canada.

However, the Thailand Volleyball Association announced after the match that eight players contracted Covid.

The sport's governing body FIVB allowed Thailand to send five new players to replace the Covid-hit stars.

Thailand then squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Poland on Wednesday.

The Thai women will meet the USA in their last match of the second week on Sunday before Japan take on China.

The Thais started their 2022 Nations League campaign with three wins over Bulgaria, Serbia and China and one loss to Belgium in the first week in Ankara.