Doubles pair's good run in Jakarta ends in semis

Women's doubles stars Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai lost in the semi-finals of the US$1.2 million Indonesia Open badminton tournament on Saturday.

The seventh seeded pair went down to Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 15-21, 14-21 at the BWF World Tour Super 1000 event at the Istora sporting arena in Jakarta.

A day after stunning Chinese top seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan in the quarter-finals, Jongkolphan and Rawinda found their Japanese opponents too much to handle as they lasted just 42 minutes.

Matsuyama and Shida will face either second seeds Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea or fourth seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan in today's title match.

China's Wang Zhiyi will play Taiwanese second seed Tai Tzu-ying in the women's singles final after she defeated compatriot He Bingjiao 21-15, 21-10.

He had upset third seed An Se-Young of South Korea 15-21, 21-17, 21-14 in the last eight on Friday.

Tai rallied to down Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China 10-21, 26-24, 21-12 in the other semi-final.

In the men's singles semi-finals, Danish top seed Viktor Axelsen survived a match point as the Tokyo Olympic champion rallied to beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 19-21, 21-11, 23-21.

He plays the winner of the second semi-final between China's Zhao Junpeng and India's HS Prannoy.

The mixed doubles final will pit Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan against Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China.

Third seeds Watanabe and Higashino defeated sixth seeds Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung of South Korea 21-18, 17-21, 21-15 while second seeds Zheng and Huang eased past fellow Chinese and fourth seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-6, 21-14.