Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
King hails determination of Covid-hit Thai squad
Sports

King hails determination of Covid-hit Thai squad

Players told 'not to be discouraged' by Japan loss

published : 19 Jun 2022 at 06:00

newspaper section: Sports

A gritty bunch: Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul, back row right, poses with his players and staff after the Nations League match against Japan.(volleyballworld.coma photo)
A gritty bunch: Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul, back row right, poses with his players and staff after the Nations League match against Japan.(volleyballworld.coma photo)

His Majesty the King has given moral support to the national women's team and encouraged them to keep on fighting in the Nations League, the Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA) said.

The team put on a spirited display before losing 25-22, 25-16, 25-14 to Japan in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Friday night.

After the match, His Majesty the King, along with Her Majesty the Queen, assigned his secretary ACM Satitpong Sukvimol to phone the team to heap praise on their determination despite losing a number of key players to Covid-19, the TVA said in a social media post.

"His Majesty watches and follows the Thai national team's matches," the TVA quoted Satitpong as saying.

"His Majesty praised the team and saw their determination which led to fine performances. Although they lost to Japan in their late match, His Majesty saw the determination of all players who did well.

"His Majesty believes the team were weakened after several key players fell ill. He gave moral support to the team and told them not to be discouraged. His Majesty advised the players to stay determined in pursuit of their target, and bring a good reputation to the nation as a gift for all Thais."

The TVA said the message is a huge honour for the players, coaches and association and they all feel grateful to the King.

The Thais began the second week of the 2022 Nations League in the Philippines with a 3-0 win over Canada on Tuesday.

However, the TVA announced after the match that eight players tested positive for Covid.

The sport's governing body FIVB allowed Thailand to send five new players to replace the coronavirus-hit stars.

Thailand then squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Poland on Thursday.

They will meet the USA in their last match of the second week today.

The Thais started their 2022 Nations League campaign with three wins over Bulgaria, Serbia and China and one loss to Belgium in the first week in Ankara, Turkey.

It is a new era for Thai volleyball after the so-called "Fab Six" retired or quit playing for the national side.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

1,892 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths

The country registered 1,892 more Covid-19 cases and 22 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:43
Thailand

Study finds 30% of cannabis drinks exceed legal THC limit

More than 30% of random samples of cannabis-based beverages contain amounts of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabis' psychoactive ingredient, in excess of the legal limit, according to research from Chulalongkorn University.

07:33
Thailand

Subtle diplomatic dance

Last week's visit to the kingdom by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was seen as underscoring Washington's recognition of Thailand as a significant player in the region's security.

07:00