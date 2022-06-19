Thai spikers lose to USA in Nations League Week 2 final

Pornpun Guedpard celebrates after scoring a point against the USA at the FIVB Nations League in Quezon City in the Philippines on Sunday. (Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association)

The USA volleyball team proved too strong for Thailand as the Thai spikers wrapped up the second week of the tournament with another loss on Sunday.

Thailand took the first set 25-17 but surrendered the next three 13-25, 23-25, 18-25 to the teamed ranked No 1 in the world. The USA are also leading the Nations League tournament taking place in Quezon City, the Philippines.

The Thai team remained in eighth place in the round-robin tournament.

Thailand were severely weakened after eight of the players tested posititve for Covid-19 during the competition.

They started with a win over Canada but then succumbed to Poland and Japan before meeting the USA.

Thailand will play Week 3, the final pool stage, from June 28-July 3 with Italy, China, Poland, Brazil, South Korea, the Dominican Republic and hosts Bulgaria in Sofia.

The top eight teams will enter the finals in the Turkish capital Ankara from July 13-17.



