Chaowat heads back to Cerezo

Thailand international midfielder Chaowat Veerachart was on Saturday unveiled as a new signing by Cerezo Osaka.

Big move: Chaowat Veerachart.

Chaowat is moving from former Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United to the J-League club on a loan deal.

Cerezo Osaka president Hiroaki Morishima told yesterday's press conference that he was happy that Chaowat had joined the club for a second stint.

"He played for our U23 team four years ago and did well, but returned to Thailand when his contract expired," said Morishima.

"We are confident that Chaowat can help strengthen our team and we will support him in every possible way."

BG Pathum United CEO Piyasak Bhumichitra said: "I hope he will be able to develop his skills further and become an asset for the Thai national team."

Chaowat promised to do his best for Cerezo Osaka, who are currently ranked sixth in the J-League.

He will start training with the team immediately to become a part of the club roster for the second half of the league, which kicked off on Saturday.

Cerezo Osaka are to play Shimizu S-Pulse at home on Sunday.