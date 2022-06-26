Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chaowat heads back to Cerezo
Sports

Chaowat heads back to Cerezo

published : 26 Jun 2022 at 04:44

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Thailand international midfielder Chaowat Veerachart was on Saturday unveiled as a new signing by Cerezo Osaka.

Big move: Chaowat Veerachart.

Chaowat is moving from former Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United to the J-League club on a loan deal.

Cerezo Osaka president Hiroaki Morishima told yesterday's press conference that he was happy that Chaowat had joined the club for a second stint.

"He played for our U23 team four years ago and did well, but returned to Thailand when his contract expired," said Morishima.

"We are confident that Chaowat can help strengthen our team and we will support him in every possible way."

BG Pathum United CEO Piyasak Bhumichitra said: "I hope he will be able to develop his skills further and become an asset for the Thai national team."

Chaowat promised to do his best for Cerezo Osaka, who are currently ranked sixth in the J-League.

He will start training with the team immediately to become a part of the club roster for the second half of the league, which kicked off on Saturday.

Cerezo Osaka are to play Shimizu S-Pulse at home on Sunday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Paetongtarn top favourite for prime minister's post: Nida Poll

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has emerged to be on top of other potential rivals for the post of prime minister in a popularity rating of political figures by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

10:26
World

WHO says monkeypox not currently a global health emergency

GENEVA: The World Health Organization's chief said Saturday that the monkeypox outbreak was a deeply concerning evolving threat but did not currently amount to a global public health emergency.

09:20
Thailand

2,378 new Covid cases, 17 more deaths

The country registered 2,378 more Covid-19 cases and 17 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:15