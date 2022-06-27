Football clubs deny ticket claim

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool have spoken out against the unauthorised resale of tickets for an upcoming exhibition match in Bangkok, saying the tickets do not include special perks as claimed by a popular influencer.

Tickets for the July 12 match grabbed the public's attention after social media influencer Pimradaporn "Pimrypie" Benjawattanapat offered the tickets for sale during a live stream on June 23, touting perks which included dinner with the football stars.

In her live stream, she claimed to have 20,000 tickets for "The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022", which will take place at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bang Kapi district.

She also claimed to have tickets to attend GOT7's Jackson Wang's rehearsal and for a dinner with the star.

In the wake of Pimrypie's claims, the Premier League football clubs came out to clear the air.

"We have not approved this sale nor do we condone the contents of the sale. It is misleading.

"Although the tickets to the match are genuine, there will not be a dinner where a winner of a competition will meet our first team players," it said.

Regarding the tickets for a dinner and rehearsal to Jackson Wang's show, Team Wang Records said on its Twitter account that they "have not approved such a sale and there are no such tickets for sale".

The announcement by Pimrypie had caused a backlash among netizens, who took to social media to question how she came to possess so many tickets, when the tickets were not meant to be sold in Thailand in the first place.

The match's organiser, Fresh Air Festival, said on Friday the tickets were meant to be sold abroad as a way to promote Thailand as a destination among football fans.

As such, it said, they were not made available through local ticketing services, such as Thai Ticket Major.

In response, Pimrypie said she hoped the issue will now be put to rest as the football clubs have cleared the air.