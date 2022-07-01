Worrawoot quits as U23 team coach

Worrawoot Srimaka

Worrawoot Srimaka on Thursday resigned as head coach of the national U23 squad after almost a year in the job.

His resignation was accepted by Nualphan Lamsam, manager of the country's U23 and senior teams.

Worrawoot's resignation has come in the wake of the young War Elephants' first-round exit in the AFC U23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan early last month.

He thanked Nualphan and his players for their cooperation during his stay at the helm of the team.

"I think the task [AFC U23 Asian Cup] has finished and it's time to move on," said the coach, who helped Thailand qualify for the Uzbekistan finals through a qualifying tournament in Mongolia late last year.

"Hopefully I will get a coaching assignment at one of the domestic league clubs and that will help me gain some valuable experience."

Nualphan praised the contributions of Worrawoot, who is better known to the local football fans as Coach Yong.

"He is an honest person and did his job in a very straightforward manner," said Nualphan.

"Now that he has decided to resign we will have to start looking for a new coach.

"We still have time at our disposal because apart from some friendly matches in September and December we don't have any international U23 tournaments scheduled for this year."

The next AFC U23 Asian Cup is scheduled to take place in 2024 in a country to be announced later.