Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week

Pimpichaya Kokram (left) and Hattaya Bamrungsuk try to block the ball in a match against Brazil on Saturday. (Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook accocunt)

The Thai women's volleyball team lost 3-1 to Brazil on Saturday as they will wrap up the final week of the FIVB Women's Nations League in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday.

Brazil won the first two sets (25-18, 26-24) before the Thais earned the third (25-23). The Brazilians then won the match after winning the fourth (25-23).

"It was an exciting match," Pimpichaya Kokram said after the match.

Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul said: "Our players have learned a lot from them".

Thailand lost to the Dominican Republic on Thursday. They will take on Italy on Sunday.

The Thais still stay at eight in the standings. Only top seven teams will play in next month's finals, along with the host Turkey.



