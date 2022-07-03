Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week
Sports

Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week

published : 3 Jul 2022 at 06:50

writer: Online Reporters

Pimpichaya Kokram (left) and Hattaya Bamrungsuk try to block the ball in a match against Brazil on Saturday. (Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook accocunt)
Pimpichaya Kokram (left) and Hattaya Bamrungsuk try to block the ball in a match against Brazil on Saturday. (Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook accocunt)

The Thai women's volleyball team lost 3-1 to Brazil on Saturday as they will wrap up the final week of the FIVB Women's Nations League in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday.

Brazil won the first two sets (25-18, 26-24) before the Thais earned the third (25-23). The Brazilians then won the match after winning the fourth (25-23).

"It was an exciting match," Pimpichaya Kokram said after the match.

Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul said: "Our players have learned a lot from them".

Thailand lost to the Dominican Republic on Thursday. They will take on Italy on Sunday.

The Thais still stay at eight in the standings. Only top seven teams will play in next month's finals, along with the host Turkey.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week

The Thai women's volleyball team lost 3-1 to Brazil on Saturday as they will wrap up the final week of the FIVB Women's Nations League in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday.

06:50
Business

'Upbeat' over tourist numbers

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is upbeat after hearing the kingdom is expected to welcome over 9 million inbound international visitors and generate 1.27 trillion baht by the end of the year, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

06:00
Thailand

Subvariants set to become dominant

The Centre for Medical Genomics (CMG) at Ramathibodi Hospital has predicted the more transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are likely to become dominant strains in Thailand next month.

05:00