Venue ready for 'Red War' next week
Sports

Venue ready for 'Red War' next week

published : 6 Jul 2022 at 05:13

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

A worker tests the pitch at Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday. Varuth Hirunyatheb
Rajamangala National Stadium is ready to host an exhibition match between English Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool next week, organisers said on Tuesday.

The event, called THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022, will take place at the Bangkok venue on July 12.

A clash between the bitter rivals is dubbed the 'Red War' by the Thai media.

"There are only a few days left before the historic match between Man U and Liverpool takes place here," said organiser Vinij Lertratanachai, CEO of Fresh Air Festival.

"We have been preparing for the match for months. We are determined to make the stadium meet the Premier League standards."

Rajamangala has been renovated to make the pitch, stands and dressing rooms look like those of a Premier League club, he said.

Earlier, Vinij insisted that United star Cristiano Ronaldo will take part in the match although the Portugal forward reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford.

"Man U players including Ronaldo will arrive in Thailand on July 9," Vinij said.

It will be the first meeting between new United manager Erik ten Hag and Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp.

After Bangkok, Liverpool will next play fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace in Singapore, while United will travel to Australia to take on Palace and Melbourne Victory.

Tickets for the Bangkok match are available at Thai Ticket Major outlets or www.thaiticketmajor.com.

