Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Man United tour to Thailand

In this file photo taken on June 9, 2022, Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Nations League, league A group 2 football match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon. (Photo: AFP)

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia after being given time off to deal with a family issue, a source at the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for our pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday. He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue," a United spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News.

"Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and he is not for sale."

The 37-year-old Portuguese's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation after he reportedly told the club of his desire to leave in order to play in the Champions League next season.

United's tour gets underway against Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 before games against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace. They also face Aston Villa in Perth on July 23.

It is unclear when the unsettled Man United superstar will rejoin the squad.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions for Man United last season and was named the club's Player of the Year.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the league and missed out on Champions League qualification, and the club's wait for a first trophy since 2017 dragged on.