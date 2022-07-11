'We're here for you,' Klopp tells fans

Liverpool players and staff pose after arriving in Thailand on Sunday. The Reds will play Manchester United in the first match of their pre-season tour on Tuesday at Rajamangala National Stadium. (AFP photo)

Liverpool arrived in Bangkok on Sunday ahead of their first pre-season friendly match -- against Manchester United at Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday.

The 37-man squad, led by German manager Juergen Klopp, received a warm reception from hundreds of supporters at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The pre-season game between the two Premier League rivals, which is dubbed THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022, will kick off at 8pm tomorrow.

It is the Merseysiders' first match of their Asia trip. The Reds will next face Crystal Palace at Singapore National Stadium on Friday as they step up their preparations for the new season.

Klopp's side threatened to win a historic quadruple last season before being pipped by Manchester City to the Premier League crown and losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, who earlier this month ended speculation over his Liverpool future by signing a new contract that will reportedly run until 2025, is part of the squad, which also include right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, left back Andy Robertson, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, midfielder Thiago, winger Luis Diaz, forward Roberto Firmino, new signing Darwin Nunez and captain Jordan Henderson.

A Liverpool supporter holds a poster asking for captain Jordan Henderson's autograph. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The scene soon became chaotic as a press conference table was set up at the airport, with three seats -- for Klopp, skipper Henderson and vice-captain James Milner.

The barrier that was supposed to restrict media was ignored and officials attempted in vain to clear space for questions to be asked in an orderly fashion. They had no chance, which is when Klopp asked for the comparison with Manchester United.

"First question I have... did it look like this yesterday when Manchester was here as well?," asked the charismatic German. A few cries of "no, no" could be heard in response.

"I have never been to a press conference like this," Klopp said as he was presented with a ball.

"Thank you for the really warm welcome. It is only my second time in Thailand, the first was an hour on the way to Sydney. Hopefully I get time to spend in the city this time."

Klopp added: "We look forward to the game obviously. We are here for all of you and we hope we can have a good time together, and tie the knot between us and our supporters here in Thailand a little bit more."

On the United clash, Klopp added: "Usually football matches are the most important thing for us. But in this specific case it's really more for the people."

Milner also spoke about the 'energy' of the fans, while Klopp explained there is no such thing as a friendly between Liverpool and United.

Organisers sold tickets for as much as 25,000 baht (approximately US$700) to the match, scheduled to feature a performance by Jackson Wang, a former member of K-POP boy band GOT7. bangkok post/agencies