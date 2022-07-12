Man United crush Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok
published : 12 Jul 2022 at 22:04
writer: Online Reporters
Manchester United thumped Liverpool 4-0 in a pre-season friendly match at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on Tuesday night.
Three goals came in the first half, with English winger Jadon Sancho opening the score for the Red Devils 12 minutes into the game. Brazilian midfielder Fred doubled the lead in the 30th minute, and French forward Anthony Martial added the third just three minutes later.
In the second half, winger Facundo Pellistri of Uruguay scored the fourth and final goal for Man United in the 76th minute.
Liverpool held nearly 53% of the possession throughout the match, with 18 shots on goal and only four on target. Man Utd had nine shots on goal and five on target.
The game ended with no red or yellow cards issued.
Spectators cheer after a Manchester United goal during the exhibition football match between English Premier League teams Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)