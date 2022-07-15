Dechapol, Sapsiree sail through to last 8 stage

Pornpawee gets the job done after rally

Mixed doubles top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh (right) and playing partner Sapsiree Taerattanachai. (AFP photo)

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai and women's singles hope Pornpawee Chochuwong booked their berths in the quarter-finals of the US$370,000 BWF Singapore Open on Thursday.

Women's doubles pairs Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai and Supissara Paewsampran and Puttita Supajirakul also made it to the last eight of the World Tour Super 500 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Dechapol and Sapsiree defeated fellow Thais Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran 22-20, 21-16. The top-seeded duo will take on Chen Tang Jie and Valeree Siow of Malaysia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Sixth seed Pornpawee defeated Yeo Jia Min of Singapore 16-21, 21-15, 21-11 to set up a last-eight clash with Saena Kawakami of Japan.

Jongkolphan and Rawinda, who are seeded second in the Singapore tournament this week, defeated Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato of Japan 21-15, 21-19.

They will battle it out against Chinese sixth seeds Du Yue and Li Wenmei for a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile Supissara and Puttita defeated Thai compatriots and eighth seeds Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard 18-21, 21-18, 21-16. They will meet fourth seeds Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting of China today.

Another women's doubles pair Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin and Nannapas Sukklad failed to advance after they lost to Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amalia Cahaya Pratwi of Indonesia 21-13, 21-9.

In other women's singles last 16 results, Indian third seed Pusarla V Sindhu survived a test against Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam, winning their second round match 19-21, 21-19, 21-18; Saina Nehwal of India upset fifth seed He Bingjiao of China 21-19, 11-21, 21-17 and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia defeated Zhang Yiman of China 20-22, 21-14, 21-15.

Sindhu next faces China's Han Yue, Nehwal plays Aya Ohori of Japan and Tunjung meets China's Wang Zhiyi in the last eight on Friday.

In the men's singles event, HS Prannoy of India upset third seed Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan 14-21, 22-20, 21-18; fourth seed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia scraped past Taiwan's Lin Chun-yi 21-12, 19-21, 21-16 and sixth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore ousted Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-13, 21-17.

In today's quarters, Prannoy plays Kodai Naraoka of Japan; Ginting meets Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia and Loh faces Li Shifeng of China.