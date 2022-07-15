Section
Thai spikers lose to Turkey in FIVB quarter-finals
Sports

published : 15 Jul 2022 at 06:31

writer: Online Reporters

Thai players react during a match against Turkey on Thursday. (Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook account)
Thailand ended their FIVB campaign after a loss to Turkey in Ankara on Thursday night.

The Thais took the first set 25-23 before surrending the next three sets (25-15, 25-18, 25-21) to the host in the quarter-finals of the Volleyball Women's Nations League.

Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul thanked all team members and Thai fans for their support which carried them to the knock-out phase for the first time.

Captain Pornpun Guedpard said:  "We played very well tonight. But They were a better team."

Turkey will take on Italy in the semifinals.

It was the first time that the Thais have reached the Nations League finals since the event began in 2018, although they played in the final stages a couple of times when the tournament was known as the World Grand Prix.

Turkey have won all four VNL meetings with Thailand.

