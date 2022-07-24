Boxer dies after Muay Thai fight

Panphet Phadungchai, a Thai boxer, who suffered a brain injury in a knockout loss to Anthony TFC, a Thai-style or Muay Thai boxer from France, at a Fighter X Show at the Thupatemi Air Force boxing stadium on July 15, died on Saturday at 7.30pm.

The death of Panphet, whose real name is Sarayuth Klinming, was posted on a Facebook page by his wife, Monnapa.



In the last of the five-round fight in the 73-kilogramme division between Panphet and Anthony TFC, with 1.18 minutes to go, the French boxer swung his elbow that hit Panphet in the jaw. Panphet fell down, his head hit the canvas and lost consciousness. He was rushed to B Care Hospital on Phahon Yothin road.



Panphet suffered a serious brain injury. Despite the doctors' attempt to save his life, Panphet succumbed to the brain damage on Saturday night.

