Rabbits 'good enough' to reclaim crown

Pathum coach Makoto Teguramori.

BG Pathum United coach Makoto Teguramori is confident that the Rabbits are good enough to challenge for the Thai League 1 title next season.

BG finished second last season, just two points behind champions Buriram United who dethroned them.

The new T1 season kicks off on Aug 12 but Pathum will take on Buriram in the curtain-raising Thailand Champions Cup on Aug 6 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

"The new and old players gel with each other. I believe this squad is good enough to take us to our goal [win the T1 title]," said Teguramori.

"Our players are in perfect condition. They work hard and are motivated.

"In training and warm-up games, we focus on flexibility that players can change positions during matches."

Teguramori was BG's third permanent coach last season.

The Japanese coach's spell at the Rabbits only began in February with just a couple of months left in the campaign, after Australian Aurelio Vidmar and Dusit Chalermsan had left by mutual consent.

BG will begin their T1 campaign in the 2022-23 season at Chonburi on Aug 31 because they have to play in the AFC Champions League.

Tanaboon to captain Port

Thai League 1 side Port have appointed Thailand midfielder Tanaboon Kesarat as captain, club chairwoman Naulphan Lamsam said.

Nualphan said she and new coach Scott Cooper agreed that the 28-year-old star was the most suitable choice.

"Although we have several players with leadership qualities, Cooper and I agreed that Tum [Tanaboon's nickname] is the most suitable one because he has experience at the international and club levels," added Nualphan.

"He also has good character and is acceptable to every member of the team."