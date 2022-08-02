“Thailand” logo artist files charges against Pencak Silat Association

Designer Suchal Chaweewan shows the designed letters "Thailand" that also appear on the sportwear of pencak silat athletes at the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo from Buk Babor Facebook account)

The designer of the now famous “Thailand” logo has filed a formal charge against the Pencak Silat Association of Thailand with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) over its unauthorised use of the artwork during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), held in Vietnam in May 2022.

Graphic designer Suchal "Buk" Chaweewan said on Tuesday that despite mediation between himself and the association facilitated by the Department of Intellectual Property, an amicable conclusion could not be reached.

Mr Suchal said he requested 1 million baht in restitution but was informed by the association that it was considering a compensation of 50,000 to 100,000 baht.

The artist said he had decided to take legal action to ensure justice for him.

He said his work was the result of skill and creativity, and the product had the potential to generate significant value for him. The association’s use of the design has created confusion over its licensing and caused him damages that must be compensated, he added.

Mr Suchal said the highly visible use of the logo at the SEA Games further exacerbated damages, adding he had paperwork to show the extensive process it took to create the logo.

Officers at the CIB took Mr Suchal’s statement as evidence.

Earlier, the Pencak Silat Association issued a statement apologising for the situation on May 12, claiming that the logo’s usage was based on a misunderstanding among the team behind Thailand’s pencak silat team.