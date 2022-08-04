Davis 'happy' to join Port on loan deal from Oxford

Thailand’s Ben Davis (left) and Ekanit Panya during the match against Singapore.

Thailand U23 player Ben Davis has joined Port on a season-long loan deal from English League One side Oxford United, the Thai League 1 club said on Wednesday.

"First of all, I'd like to thank Khun Suea [Oxford chairman Sumrith Thanakarnjansuth] for allowing Ben to join us for him to get more opportunities to play," Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam said.

"I'm sure that many fans already know him and his quality. I believe the his arrival will give us more attacking options and make us become more dangerous."

She said the 21-year-old English-Thai star should not have problems in adjusting to life here as he has been to Thailand many times and is familiar with several players.

Nualphan herself knows Davis well as she is also manager of the Thai national and U23 sides.

Davis said: "I feel really happy with the great move to Port. I'm new to the Thai league but I will try to work hard and help the team as much as possible."

Davis was born in Phuket but grew up in Singapore before moving to England.

He played for English club Fulham's junior and senior sides from 2019-21. He joined Oxford United last year but did not play a single game for the English third-tier club.

Davis played for the Thai U23 side, who finished runners-up at the SEA Games in Vietnam in May. He also took part in the U23 Asian Cup finals in June.

Davis is Port's seventh new player in the current transfer window.

The other six are Gustaf Sahlin, Hamilton Soares, Guilherme Ferreira Pinto, Airton Tirabassi, Suphanan Bureerat and Frans Putros. Port also have a new coach in Englishman Scott Cooper.

Port, who were eighth in Thai League 1 last season, begin the new season against newcomers Lamphun Warriors on Aug 14.