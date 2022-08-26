Port hope to record first victory of season

Port coach Scott Cooper.

Port are looking for their first win of the new Thai League 1 season when they host PT Prachuap on Friday.

Port drew 0-0 with promoted Lamphun Warriors in their opening match of the season two weeks ago.

The match at PAT stadium kicks off at 7pm.

Port will welcome back striker Hamilton Soares after he was absent from the first game due to sickness.

"We will have Hamilton back from sickness. We have to get three points after we could only get a draw from the first game. We are looking forward to the game with Prachuap," said Port coach Scott Cooper.

"Prachuap are a good team although they lost the previous game to Nakhon Ratchasima. Overall their game looks really good especially in attack," he added.

All eyes will be on the big match of the weekend between hosts Chonburi and defending champions Buriram United, which will kick off at 7pm on Saturday.

Sasom Pobprasert's Chonburi defeated Police Tero 2-0 while Buriram United thrashed Sukhothai 6-1 last weekend.

"Actually if you look at the details of the game, we [Chonburi] made several mistakes in the match. We need to improve. The competition is still a long way to go but starting with a win is really good," said Sharks coach Sasom.

"From now we have two difficult games, against Buriram United and BG Pathum United. Of course, we are underdogs in these two matches but in our home game we must play at a higher level and not give up.

"I hope the fans will come and give us support at the stadium. The presence of the fans will give our players confidence and I believe this will be a good quality and exciting game," he added.