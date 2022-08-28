Draw yields first points for Sukhothai, Khon Kaen

big win: Port's Tanaboon Ketsarat, No.8, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Prachuap.

Hosts Sukhothai and Khon Kaen United ended their barren run in Thai League 1 after battling to a goalless draw on Saturday night.

Both Sukhothai and Khon Kaen entered the match on the back of two straight losses.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Soares and Bordin Phala both bagged braces on Friday night to give Port their first victory of the season and lift some pressure off the shoulders of their new coach Scott Cooper.

In a match in which both sides lost a player each to red cards, Port dominated PT Prachuap 5-2 at their PAT Stadium.

Hamilton, who found the net in the 28th and 43rd minutes of the game, was sent off six minutes from time, while Prachuap's Saharat Pramarchya received his marching orders during injury time.

Tanaboon Ketsarat was first to score for Port when he found the target in the fifth minute. Bordin added two to the tally, scoring in the 36th and 67th minutes.

The visitors scored through Lossemy Karaboue (66) Samuel Rosa (75).

Port now have four points from two matches and are in fifth place in the league table while Prachuap are ninth with three points from as many games.

Cooper said: "To have Hamilton back made our team look good in the attacking game -- during the pre-season, we built the team by having him as the lone striker. Of course, playing without him really made our team have lots of problems.

"We have to check on his red card because in other games such incidents have resulted in yellow cards only."