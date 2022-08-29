Football: Pathum, Buriram to face Kawasaki, Sapporo in Thailand

Section
Sports

published : 29 Aug 2022 at 19:38

writer: Kyodo News

FILE PHOTO: BG Pathum United's Irfan Fandi (centre) challenges Urawa's Yusuke Matsuo for the ball during the AFC Champions League quarter-final football match between Thailand's BG Pathum United and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in Saitama on Aug 22, 2022. (AFP photo)
FILE PHOTO: BG Pathum United's Irfan Fandi (centre) challenges Urawa's Yusuke Matsuo for the ball during the AFC Champions League quarter-final football match between Thailand's BG Pathum United and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in Saitama on Aug 22, 2022. (AFP photo)

Japan's J-League said Monday two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale will face BG Pathum United and fellow J1 club Consadole Sapporo will take on Buriram United in November's Asia Challenge in Thailand.

Pathum will host Kawasaki at BG Stadium and Buriram will welcome Sapporo at Chang Arena on Nov 12 before the two Japanese sides play each other on either the 15th or 16th, likely to be in Bangkok, the J-League said.

The competition is being held for the first time in three years and for the fourth time in total.

Japanese manager Makoto Teguramori led Pathum to the quarterfinals of this year's Asian Champions League, where they lost 4-0 to Urawa Reds last Monday.


