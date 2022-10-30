Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
10-man Wasps hold Khon Kaen in close battle
Sports

10-man Wasps hold Khon Kaen in close battle

published : 30 Oct 2022 at 04:33

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Tough tussle: Khon Kaen's Ibson Melo, right, dribbles past PT Prachuap's Prasit Jantum in a Thai League 1 game on Sunday night.
Tough tussle: Khon Kaen's Ibson Melo, right, dribbles past PT Prachuap's Prasit Jantum in a Thai League 1 game on Sunday night.

Ten-man PT Prachuap rallied to salvage a 1-1 home draw with Khon Kaen United after an exciting Thai League 1 duel on Saturday night.

The Killer Wasps suffered an early blow when Samuel Rosa was sent off for elbowing a Khon Kaen player in the sixth minute, but they were still able to keep Khon Kaen at bay for the most part of the match.

The visitors were given a boost when Thawin Butsombat broke the deadlock soon after the break, but the hosts fought back and Nattawut Suksum's nifty pass to Ekkanat Kongket nine minutes from time ensured a point for Prachuap.

Earlier on Friday night, Police Tero put on an impressive show to edge visiting Nongbua Pitchaya 2-1.

Babo Landry and Isaac Honny picked up goals in either half while Nongbua Pitchaya's only goal was scored by Barros Tardeli.

Police Tero coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok was delighted by his team's performance.

"We played like we trained and that made the difference. It was a good team effort. These three points are for our fans," he said.

Nongbua Pitchaya coach Thawatchai Dumrong-ongtrakul said: "Every player did his best but still there were a lot of mistakes. We need to improve as soon as possible."

After Chanukul Karrin was denied by Nongbua goalkeeper Kittikun Jamsuwan, Landry volleyed home a pass from Ekachai Sumre in the 27th minute.

Tardeli levelled the score in the 69th minute, but Ekachai set up Honny three minutes later to grab the winner.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Opposition seeks daycare centre massacre debate

The opposition will postpone its plan to file a motion for a general debate in parliament to the middle of next month to pave the way for an urgent motion on the child daycare centre massacre in Nong Bua Lam Phu.

08:00
Business

Govt stands by land sales

The government has defended a bill to allow foreigners categorised under four specific groups to apply for permission to buy up to 1 rai of land on the condition they invest at least 40 million baht each for at least three years.

07:44
World

Halloween stampede

At least 149 people were killed and scores more were injured in a stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late Saturday, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst peacetime accidents.

07:19