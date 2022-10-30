10-man Wasps hold Khon Kaen in close battle

Ten-man PT Prachuap rallied to salvage a 1-1 home draw with Khon Kaen United after an exciting Thai League 1 duel on Saturday night.

The Killer Wasps suffered an early blow when Samuel Rosa was sent off for elbowing a Khon Kaen player in the sixth minute, but they were still able to keep Khon Kaen at bay for the most part of the match.

The visitors were given a boost when Thawin Butsombat broke the deadlock soon after the break, but the hosts fought back and Nattawut Suksum's nifty pass to Ekkanat Kongket nine minutes from time ensured a point for Prachuap.

Earlier on Friday night, Police Tero put on an impressive show to edge visiting Nongbua Pitchaya 2-1.

Babo Landry and Isaac Honny picked up goals in either half while Nongbua Pitchaya's only goal was scored by Barros Tardeli.

Police Tero coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok was delighted by his team's performance.

"We played like we trained and that made the difference. It was a good team effort. These three points are for our fans," he said.

Nongbua Pitchaya coach Thawatchai Dumrong-ongtrakul said: "Every player did his best but still there were a lot of mistakes. We need to improve as soon as possible."

After Chanukul Karrin was denied by Nongbua goalkeeper Kittikun Jamsuwan, Landry volleyed home a pass from Ekachai Sumre in the 27th minute.

Tardeli levelled the score in the 69th minute, but Ekachai set up Honny three minutes later to grab the winner.