Sasom tells his Sharks to regain grit

Chonburi striker Danilo Alves.

Chonburi coach Sasom Pobprasert has rallied his troops to regain confidence when they visit Chiang Rai United in Thai League 1 on Friday.

The Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Sukhothai, who scored a last-gasp equaliser despite playing with 10 men in the final 35 minutes in Thai League 1 last week.

On Wednesday, Chonburi lost 2-1 to 10-man Nakhon Pathom FC, who hit the winner in injury time in the FA Cup.

"Our players have lost confidence," said Sasom.

"The draw against Sukhothai was tantamount to a loss for us. We should have claimed all three points but in the end we lost two points. It has affected our mentality and confidence. I have to quickly bring back our confidence."

But he admitted that it would be difficult to beat the Beetles at their home.

Chonburi's strike force will be led by Brazil's Danilo Alves, the league's current top scorer with eight goals.

Australian coach Matt Smith will begin his reign at BG Pathum United today when the Rabbits travel to Nakhon Ratchasima.

Leaders Buriram United should have few problems against relegation contenders Lampang today.