Pathum cut Brazilian striker Diogo loose

Diogo Luis Santo celebrates after scoring a goal for Pathum United. PR

Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United announced on Tuesday they had terminated their contract with Brazilian striker Diogo Luis Santo by "mutual consent" with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old forward, one of the most successful foreign players in Thailand, joined Pathum in the second half of the 2021-22 season and played a vital role in the Rabbits' title winning campaign.

Former Buriram United striker Diogo is set to travel back to Brazil, with no plans to play for any Thai club this season, Pathum said.

His departure came just days after Pathum, T1 runners-up last season, appointed Matt Smith as coach.

Playing under the new boss, the Rabbits hammered Nakhon Ratchasima 4-0 in Thai League 1 at the weekend.

BG will host Sukhothai on Wednesday as the Australian will look to continue his good start to his Pathum spell.

"It is important for us to win at our home ground," Smith said.

In other game, leaders Buriram United are at home to bitter rivals Chiang Rai United.

Buriram have 30 points, four ahead of second-ranked Bangkok United.

Buriram coach Masatada Ishii said: "It will be a tough game for us. Chiang Rai played well in the previous game although they could only draw with Chonburi. They have several good players, especially striker Felipe.

"We are looking forward to the game but won't underestimate them."

Lamphun fire Dusit

Thai League 1 bottom side Lamphun Warriors have parted ways with coach Dusit Chalermsan, the club said.

The promoted club have only six points from 12 games in their first ever season in the top flight.

Former Thailand international Dusit is the fourth T1 coach to lose his job this term, with the other three being Makoto Teguramori, Eduardo Parreira and Thawatchai Dumrong-ongtrakul.