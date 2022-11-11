Fifa asked to drop its price

A general view shows the Al Janoub Stadium after sunset, ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, in Al Wakrah, south of Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

The Sports Au-thority of Thailand (SAT) said it is trying to negotiate with Fifa to lower the price of the rights for Thailand to broadcast the 2022 World Cup matches live.

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said on Thursday the price quoted in the last negotiation with Fifa was 1.6 billion baht, while only 600 million baht was approved by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the SAT has been exploring ways to find additional funds to finance the purchase of the broadcasting rights, Mr Kongsak said.

"We last night contacted both Fifa and its agent and told them frankly that the NBTC had agreed to give us only this amount of money. So, we asked them to lower the price more," he said.

Mr Kongsak also said the SAT is in talks with potential private partners to jointly fund the purchase of the rights.