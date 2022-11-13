Port win, Teerasak quits Prachuap after Ratchaburi rout

out of work: Ex-Prachuap coach Teerasak Pho-on.

Port coach Scott Cooper breathed a sigh of relief as his men defeated visiting Nakhon Ratchasima 2-0 in a Thai League 1 battle on Saturday night.

The win came less than 24 hours after Teerasak Pho-on resigned as PT Prachuap coach following a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Ratchaburi on Friday night.

Teerasak is the fifth coach to go out of work this season after the sacking of Makoto Teguramori (BG Pathum United), Carlos Parreira (Khon Kaen United), Thawatchai Dumrong-ongtrakul (Nongbua Pitchaya) and Dusit Chalermsan (Lamphun Warriors).

Port had gone two games without a win to put pressure on Cooper but goals from Bordin Phala and Hamilton Soares in either half gave some respite to the English coach.

Ratchaburi got their first goal in the 20th minute through a Derley header, but Prachuap equalised shortly before half-time when Samuel Rosa converted a penalty.

Ratchaburi completely dominated after the break as Derley picked up his second goal of the night before Pathomchai Suesakul widened the gap to 3-1.

Sittichok Kannoo put the result beyond any doubt with a strike in the 70th minute before Park Jun-Heong floated a free-kick into the net to complete the rout.

Prachuap's inability to win a match in four straight outings left them in 12th place with 11 points from 13 games.