Chonburi thrash Lampang, Police stun Bangkok United

Chonburi's Danilo Alves (left) in action against Lampang on Sunday night.

Chonburi ran riot in the second half to rout Thai League 1 first-timers Lampang 4-0 on Sunday night and take over sole possession of second place in the table.

Hosts Police Tero did the Sharks a big favour as well last when they stunned Bangkok United 1-0 with Chanukun Karin grabbing the winner in the 80th minute for the home team.

Danilo Alves and Yoo Byung-Soo were the heroes for Chonburi as they netted two goal each to sink Lampang.

Earlier on Saturday night, struggling hosts Nongbua Pitchaya and former champions Muang Thong United shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw.

A 34th-minute header from Piyapol Panichakul gave the home team the lead and it took the Kirins almost 30 minutes to level the score through Eric Johana.

Nongbua moved ahead again when Barros Tardeli struck on 76 minutes but Saharat Kanyaroj secured a point for the visitors five minutes into stoppage time.

Muang Thong coach Mario Gjurovski said: "We played well because we created a lot of chances and the way things were, a draw is an okay result for us."

Meanwhile, Lamphun Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Khon Kaen United in another Saturday night game.

In a J-League Asia Challenge match, Thai League 1 champions Buriram United put on a remarkable show as they outplayed Consadole Sapporo 5-2 on Saturday night.