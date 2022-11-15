Section
Sports

Port, Cooper part company

published : 15 Nov 2022 at 05:44

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

English-Irish coach Scott Cooper.

Thai League 1 side Port have parted ways with coach Scott Cooper by "mutual consent," the club said on Monday.

His departure came after the English-Irish coach failed to guide the Lions to meet the target, the club said.

Port are fifth in Thai League 1, 11 points behind leaders Buriram United, with five wins, seven draws and one loss after 13 matches.

While his sacking was not a surprise, the timing probably was as Port defeated Nakhon Ratchasima 2-0 at the weekend.

Cooper, who last served as coach of the Philippines, joined Port in the close season.

He previously coached several Thai clubs including Buriram United and Muang Thong United.

Cooper's assistant Matt Holland has been named the club's interim coach who will take charge of the team when they visit Samut Songkhram in the League Cup last 32 round tomorrow.

They face Buriram in Thai League 1 on Saturday.

Since Nualphan Lamsam became chairwoman of Port in 2015, they have used about one dozen coaches including Kiatisak Senamuang, Dusit Chalermsan and Jadet Meelarp.

Port were one of the biggest spenders in the close season.

They brought in a number of players particulary Brazilian striker Hamilton Soares but most of the new signings have failed to live up to expectations.

