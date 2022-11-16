Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Dusit makes quick return to coaching job at PT Prachuap
Sports

Dusit makes quick return to coaching job at PT Prachuap

published : 16 Nov 2022 at 05:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

New Prachuap coach Dusit Chalermsan.
New Prachuap coach Dusit Chalermsan.

Much-travelled Dusit Chalermsan is making a quick return to football management as he has been appointed coach of Thai League 1 side PT Prachuap.

The former Thailand international quit T1 bottom club Lamphun last week following a string of poor results.

The 52-year-old replaces Teerasak Pho-on, who left Prachuap after the Killer Wasps lost 5-1 to Ratchaburi at the weekend.

Dusit will have a tough assignment at Prachuap, who are fighting to avoid relegation.

Prachuap are currently in 12th place in the top flight with 11 points from three wins, two draws and eight losses in 13 games.

With two matches remaining in the first half of the season, they are just three points above the drop zone.

It will be Dusit's second stint at Prachuap, having previously coached the Killers Wasps from 2015-16 when they were in Thai League 2.

Prachuap will meet T2 club Uthai Thani FC in the League Cup last 32 round on Wednesday.

They will travel to Bangkok United in T1 this weekend.

Dusit has coached several clubs at home and abroad including Thai League 1 sides BG Pathum United and Port (two spells at both teams) and Vietnam's Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

He helped Pathum win the T1 title in the 2020-21 season.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Govt offers World Cup loan

World Cup fans in Thailand are likely to miss out on being able to watch the first match on Sunday after the Sports Authority of Thailand failed to agree on a price with Fifa.

06:07
Business

Thai Airways fleet undergoing resurgence

Thai Airways International says 60% of the aircraft in its pre-pandemic fleet have now resumed service following a surge in the number of people travelling.

06:00
Business

State banks positioned to increase rates next year

Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) and Government Savings Bank (GSB) will begin gradually raising their loan interest rates next year, in line with the upward overall trend, according to executives.

05:44