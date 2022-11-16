Dusit makes quick return to coaching job at PT Prachuap

New Prachuap coach Dusit Chalermsan.

Much-travelled Dusit Chalermsan is making a quick return to football management as he has been appointed coach of Thai League 1 side PT Prachuap.

The former Thailand international quit T1 bottom club Lamphun last week following a string of poor results.

The 52-year-old replaces Teerasak Pho-on, who left Prachuap after the Killer Wasps lost 5-1 to Ratchaburi at the weekend.

Dusit will have a tough assignment at Prachuap, who are fighting to avoid relegation.

Prachuap are currently in 12th place in the top flight with 11 points from three wins, two draws and eight losses in 13 games.

With two matches remaining in the first half of the season, they are just three points above the drop zone.

It will be Dusit's second stint at Prachuap, having previously coached the Killers Wasps from 2015-16 when they were in Thai League 2.

Prachuap will meet T2 club Uthai Thani FC in the League Cup last 32 round on Wednesday.

They will travel to Bangkok United in T1 this weekend.

Dusit has coached several clubs at home and abroad including Thai League 1 sides BG Pathum United and Port (two spells at both teams) and Vietnam's Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

He helped Pathum win the T1 title in the 2020-21 season.