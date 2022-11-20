Home draw deals another blow to Bangkok United's title dream

Good start: New Prachuap head coach Dusit Chalermsan.

Bangkok United's campaign for the Thai League 1 title got further derailed on Saturday night when they dropped points for the second straight game.

Bangkok United escaped with a rallying 1-1 draw against visiting PT Prachuap to deny the Killer Wasps's new coach Dusit Chalermsan a winning start.

The 52-year-old Dusit replaced Teerasak Pho-on, who left Prachuap after the Killer Wasps lost 5-1 to Ratchaburi last weekend. Dusit himself had quit T1 bottom club Lamphun last week following a string of poor results.

Aris Zarifovic gave Prachuap the lead in the 25th minute. Willen Mota converted a penalty near the hour mark to level the score for the Angels.

Bangkok United have 27 points from 14 matches so far, while Prachuap, winless in their last five games, have 12 points.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Ratchaburi will be hoping to make the most of the turmoil at BG Pathum United and improve their ranking when the two sides clash on Sunday.

Ratchaburi, who have had an impressive run so far in the top flight this season, will be at home to the Rabbits.

In other matches, Nakhon Ratchasima will host high-flying Chonburi, Police Tero will visit Khon Kaen United and Lampang and Lamphun Warriors will clash in a northern derby.