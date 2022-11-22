Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2022 Qatar World Cup: our picks
Sports

2022 Qatar World Cup: our picks

published : 22 Nov 2022 at 06:22

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Post Reporters

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at the Qatar University Training Site in Doha on Tuesday. (AFP photo)
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at the Qatar University Training Site in Doha on Tuesday. (AFP photo)

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Nothing much to talk about this mismatch. Lionel Messi's Argentina will cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Argentina 4-0

Denmark v Tunisia

Tunisia are strong in defence but Christian Eriksen and Co should be able to find a way to finish off the Africans.

Prediction: Denmark 1-0

Mexico v Poland

The outcome of this match could determine which side would finish second in Group C behind Argentina. Both sides have not been in good form lately. But with Robert Lewandowski, the Poles should have a slight edge over Mexico.

Prediction: Poland 2-1

France v Australia

No Karim Benzema, no problem for the defending champions who still have several forwards to score for them particularly Kylian Mbappe. Australia lost 2-1 to France at Russia 2018 after conceding a late own goal. This time, the Socceroos should be happy with a narrow defeat.

Prediction: France 3-0

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Banks report dip in NPL ratios

Banks posted lower non-performing loan (NPL) ratios in the third quarter this year thanks to the economic recovery and appropriate risk management under their debt relief programmes.

08:00
Property

Rate cut sought for green homebuyers

SET-listed developers Sena Development Plc and Sansiri Plc will hold discussions with financial institutions in an effort to reduce the interest rate on mortgage loans for buyers of energy-saving homes, estimated at between 0.5% and 1% in the first year.

07:00
Business

Airlines pushing for single pilot flights

Airlines and regulators are pushing to have just one pilot in the cockpit of passenger jets instead of two. It would lower costs and ease pressure from crew shortages, but placing such responsibility on a single person at the controls is unsettling for some.

06:44