2022 Qatar World Cup: our picks
published : 22 Nov 2022 at 06:22
newspaper section: Sports
writer: Post Reporters
The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.
Argentina v Saudi Arabia
Nothing much to talk about this mismatch. Lionel Messi's Argentina will cruise to a comfortable win.
Prediction: Argentina 4-0
Denmark v Tunisia
Tunisia are strong in defence but Christian Eriksen and Co should be able to find a way to finish off the Africans.
Prediction: Denmark 1-0
Mexico v Poland
The outcome of this match could determine which side would finish second in Group C behind Argentina. Both sides have not been in good form lately. But with Robert Lewandowski, the Poles should have a slight edge over Mexico.
Prediction: Poland 2-1
France v Australia
No Karim Benzema, no problem for the defending champions who still have several forwards to score for them particularly Kylian Mbappe. Australia lost 2-1 to France at Russia 2018 after conceding a late own goal. This time, the Socceroos should be happy with a narrow defeat.
Prediction: France 3-0