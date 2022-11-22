2022 Qatar World Cup: our picks

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at the Qatar University Training Site in Doha on Tuesday. (AFP photo)

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Nothing much to talk about this mismatch. Lionel Messi's Argentina will cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Argentina 4-0

Denmark v Tunisia

Tunisia are strong in defence but Christian Eriksen and Co should be able to find a way to finish off the Africans.

Prediction: Denmark 1-0

Mexico v Poland

The outcome of this match could determine which side would finish second in Group C behind Argentina. Both sides have not been in good form lately. But with Robert Lewandowski, the Poles should have a slight edge over Mexico.

Prediction: Poland 2-1

France v Australia

No Karim Benzema, no problem for the defending champions who still have several forwards to score for them particularly Kylian Mbappe. Australia lost 2-1 to France at Russia 2018 after conceding a late own goal. This time, the Socceroos should be happy with a narrow defeat.

Prediction: France 3-0